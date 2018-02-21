Raiders toss Sezer into NRL hooker mix

It is the problematic hooker role that's giving everyone a headache in the nation's capital ahead of the NRL season.

Canberra's Aidan Sezer could find himself in the hooker's role at the Raiders for a short while.

But Canberra coach Ricky Stuart may opt for a left-field solution by employing three halves to replace injured No.9 Josh Hodgson.

After signing unestablished dummy-halves Craig Garvey and Siliva Havili during the off-season, Stuart made the shock move of giving Aidan Sezer some minutes at hooker in last week's trial.

Returning playmaker Sam Williams was deployed in a new-look halves pairing in a move five-eighth Blake Austin believes could be a sign of things to come.

"The plan may be to have all three of us in the team come round one. It's going to be how we juggle that and get our combinations right," Austin told AAP.

Austin admitted losing Hodgson to a knee reconstruction during last year's World Cup had forced the club to look outside the box for a medium-term replacement.

Hodgson has identified a return to the NRL in June.

"The plan from the get-go has been to attack by replacing Josh in numbers. That may mean some of us halves have to spend a bit of time at hooker for the team," Austin said.

"We've also got Craig Garvey and Siliva Havili that have really impressed this pre-season. They both bring something slightly different and I think they can add a lot to our team.

"Obviously Aidan spent a bit of time there on the weekend. I don't think he's looking for a career move but if it's something he's got to do for the team, he's definitely the kind of guy that'll do it.

"Me and Sammy will jump in there if needed as well."

The season looms as an important year for the 27-year-old Austin, who comes off-contract at the end of the year and has yet to discuss his long-term future with the club.

He refused to rule out a move but said extending his stay is a genuine option.

"It's a place I can definitely be at for a lot longer. I've worked hard and want to repay a bit of faith to the Raiders this year. Nothing less than semis is going to be acceptable," he said.