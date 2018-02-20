Storm rest Slater, Gagai to debut for Souths

One of Cameron Smith's biggest allies won't take part in his testimonial, with Melbourne ruling Billy Slater out of Friday night's blockbuster NRL trial against North Queensland at Suncorp Stadium.

Slater out of NRL grand-final rematch

The veteran fullback will be given more time to rest his jarred shoulder from last week's World Club Challenge (WCC) win over Leeds but is expected to be fit for round one.

It has forced Slater to miss the 2017 grand-final rematch that will also double as a testimonial for his good friends Smith and Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu is also a no-show after "pulling up sore" from the WCC.

At South Sydney, Dane Gagai will make his Rabbitohs debut at right centre in Saturday night's Charity Shield clash against St George Illawarra at Mudgee in central western NSW.

The Queensland and ex-Newcastle flyer has been included in coach Anthony Seibold's 21-strong squad that also features Sam Burgess, John Sutton and Cody Walker in their first matches of the year.

But Greg Inglis (knee), Adam Reynolds (foot) and Angus Crichton (achilles) will be on the sidelines when the Rabbitohs vie for their sixth-straight Charity Shield win.

At the Warriors, Shaun Johnson will combine with Blake Green for the first time after being named for a star-studded Warriors' Saturday trial against Gold Coast on the Sunshine Coast.

Adam Blair and Tohu Harris will make their Warriors debuts.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Simon Mannering, Issac Luke and Sam Lisone have also been added by coach Stephen Kearney.

At Manly, recruit Lachlan Croker will pair with Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves in a near full-strength Manly team for Saturday night's trial against the Sydney Roosters in Gosford.

Sea Eagles Tom and Jake Trbojevic plus Martin Taupau, Apisai Koroisau and Akuila Uate have also been included.

Ex-Dragon Joel Thompson makes his Manly debut, while winger Jorge Taufua returns from a serious knee injury.

The Roosters are expected to name close to a full-strength side with Cooper Cronk, but no Boyd Cordner (knee) or Luke Keary (broken jaw).

At Newcastle, Cowboys recruit Kalyn Ponga has been named at fullback in a new-look Knights spine for Saturday night's trial against Parramatta in Maitland.

Ponga will link up with halves Connor Watson and Mitchell Pearce, with Slade Griffin at hooker.

Tautau Moga and Daniel Saifiti return from shoulder surgery but Mitch Barnett (shoulder) is sidelined.

At Brisbane, Anthony Milford will return from shoulder surgery after being named on the bench for Saturday's clash with PNG Hunters in Port Moresby.

Skipper Darius Boyd (hamstring) is again missing but Brisbane have welcomed back star forwards Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire and Alex Glenn, who has been named captain.

At Penrith, Peter Wallace, Josh Mansour and Reagan Campbell-Gillard have been named for the Panthers' Belmore Oval trial against Canterbury.

Waqa Blake and Corey Harawira-Naera return from shoulder reconstructions for Penrith but Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (ankle) is sidelined.