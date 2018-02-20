Rome (AFP) - Lazio have withdrawn their contract renewal offer to Dutch international centre-back Stefan de Vrij who will leave the Serie A side at the end of the season, club sporting director Igli Tare said Monday.

Lazio pull plug on De Vrij contract renewal

The 26-year-old's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season but negotiations to extend with the Roman club had been ongoing.

"Lazio have withdrawn the proposal we made for a new contract to De Vrij," Tare told Mediaset Premium ahead of Monday's league game against Verona.

"We are withdrawing for reasons that we will explain later on. It was a choice made after many months of negotiations, but there is also a limit to how things went.

"He has been an exemplary professional and we thank him for that as well as what he'll do until the end of the season. He gave a lot to the club, just as we gave a great deal to him, but our paths will divide in June."

De Vrij has reportedly been targeted by league rivals Juventus and Inter Milan with interest also from English clubs Manchester City and Manchester United.

"It's not an issue of him agreeing terms with other clubs, but of being fair in negotiations," continued former Albania striker Tare.

"We did things the right way, but things changed at the last moment. We no longer wish to continue along this path.

"The only thing certain is that in the world there are no lack of players."

De Vrij joined Lazio in 2014 from Dutch side Feyenoord.