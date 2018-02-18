London (AFP) - So good has been Liverpool's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah's start to life at Anfield, fans are singing about converting to Islam in honour of their new idol.

Salah mania prompts 'I'll be Muslim too' Liverpool chant

Salah became the second fastest Liverpool player to reach 30 goals in a season with a balletic finish in just his 36th appearance for the club in Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League rout of Porto.

And in the streets of the Portuguese city in midweek the travelling Liverpool fans struck up a new chant to the tune of 90s hit 'Good Enough' by Dodgy with the line: "If he scores another few, then I?ll be Muslim too!"

"This is the first time I?ve seen such an exuberant, overt, positive appreciation that includes religion," Piara Powar, Executive Director of Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) told the Washington Post.

The African player of the year is a devout Muslim and often celebrates his goals by kneeling in prayer.