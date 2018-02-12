Teenager fires Inter up to third at nine-man Bologna

Milan (AFP) - French teenager Yann Karamoh scored the deciding goal as Inter Milan ended a two-month victory drought with a 2-1 win against nine-man Bologna on Sunday.

Eder opened after three minutes at the San Siro only for former Inter Milan star Rodrigo Palacio to pull Bologna level in the first half.

But Karamoh, 19, marked his first Serie A start by grabbing a stunning winner after 63 minutes to give Luciano Spalletti's side their first three points since December 3.

Bologna were down a man after Ibrahima Mbaye was sent off on 68 minutes for a second warning, with defender Adam Masina also seeing red in injury time for a foul on Lisandro Lopez.

The win moves Inter up to third ahead of Lazio who were crushed 4-1 by leaders Napoli on Saturday, and drop to fourth.

Napoli maintained their one-point advantage on champions Juventus who beat Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday with Inter now 15 points off top spot.

Lazio's third straight defeat could also see them drop further to fifth at the end of the weekend with AS Roma just behind hosting bottom side Benevento later Sunday.

Top scorer Mauro Icardi remained sidelines through injury with Karamoh getting his first start in place of Antonio Candreva.

And the teenager made an immediate impact opening the way for Croatian Marcelo Brozovic who set up Eder for the close range opener which caught Antonio Mirante off guard in the Bologna goal.

But Palacio, who left Inter for Bologna last year, pulled the visitors level on 25 minutes after a blunder saw defender Miranda mistakenly pass to the Argentine who made no mistake.

Karamoh grabbed the winner after exchanging passes with Rafinha, dribbling past two opponents with his left-footed effort from a distance leaving Mirante with no chance.

Mbaye and Masina sent off for tackles on Rafinha and Lopez respectively, but Bologna, who drop to 13th, still threatened in the final minutes.

Andrea Belotti ended his goal drought as Torino beat Udinese 2-0 amid more video assistant referee (VAR) controversy with an Udinese goal disallowed.

Udinese looked to have opened after a Kevin Lasagna header bounced off the crossbar with Antonin Barak finishing off the rebound.

But after long minutes consultation with VAR, the referee disallowed the goal for a Maxi Lopez push on Nicolas Burdisso.

Nicolas N?Koulou headed in the first after 32 minutes with Belotti marking his comeback from injury by scoring the second on 66.

Elsewhere Sampdoria saw off Verona 2-0 with Genoa winning 1-0 at Chievo with a late Diego Laxalt goal, and Sassuolo and Cagliari playing out a goalless draw.