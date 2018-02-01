There’s sure to be some interesting moments in the green room when old sparring partners Paul Gallen and Phil Gould are brought together for a brand new league show this season.

Gus and Gal to renew hostilities

Gould attacked the-then Blues skipper during the 2015 and 2016 series, describing the team’s leadership as”selfish” and pushing NSW selectors to blood younger players.

Gould claimed Gallen’s Sharks won a “soft” premiership in 2016 - a remark Gallen later branded “insulting”. Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan also weighed into the feud, telling Gould to stop the “personal” attacks.

Although he doesn’t have an official role, Gould is expected to have a strong influence on the Blues regime this season after Brad Fittler was appointed coach.

The pair’s weekly show - understood to be a panel format and also boasting veteran Jillaroo Ruan Sims - will be broadcast on Monday night at a later time slot.