The Sharks have downed the Storm 14-4 in a match marred by 30 penalties.
Sharks upset Storm in penalty-a-thon

Second coming at Bulldogs for Moses

Josh Massoud
7Sport /

The Bulldogs are set to finalise a three-year deal with teenage sensation Moses Suli – just 12 months after narrowly missing-out on his signature.

Wests Tigers made the shock decision to release Suli on Wednesday afternoon, amid frustration within the football department over his application to pre-season training and rehab.

The 19-year-old has been on the comeback trail from an ankle stress fracture, an injury that put him out of action after 16 straight NRL appearances last July.

Ahead of his rookie season in 2017, the centre/winger was touted as one of the NRL’s hottest prospects after signing a three-year contract worth $1.3 million at the Tigers.

Suli has been released by the Tigers. Image: Getty

At the time he inked the deal, Suli had played just two Under 20s games. Out of a host of rival clubs in the race for his signature, Canterbury chased hardest and finished as the under-bidder.

He burst onto the scene with a try on debut against South Sydney. He also played for Tonga in last year’s mid-season Pacific Test, as well as earning selection in Brad Fittler’s Emerging Blues Camp earlier this month.

BITTER BOARD BATTLE: Lawyers called in over control of Bulldogs

Suli is not expected back on the field until Round 7 or 8.

7th Tackle understands the Tigers felt his approach to training and preparation were not up to professional standards.

The joint venture now has two spots open in its 30-man roster, and will keep a close watch on the market to fill them.

