Incredible outpouring of grief over young PNG star's death

Scenes of heartbreak and sorrow have descended on the Tatana Village in Papua New Guinea as the body of the late Kato Ottio was brought home after his tragic death.
Hundreds of friends, family and teammates surrounded the body of Ottio to grieve the untimely loss of their loved one.
The PNG Hunters team were also in attendance, led by coach Michael Marum.
They came to show their respects to a a good friend, and an integral member of the Kumul's 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign.
Marum has called off pre-season training indefinitely for his PNG Hunters side, in order for his players to focus on their mental health.
"Players that spent the last two to three years playing alongside him are still in shocks. We had all been with him for the last two days," Marum said.
"We suspended Hunters training effective as of yesterday when we saw that he (Kato) wasn't well.
"We can't force them to train. They have to go through proper counselling through our pastor."
Ottio was contracted to the Canberra Raiders in 2016, but never played an NRL game.
However he led the try scoring during the 2016 NSW Cup for feeder-side Mounties and scored a try in last year's RLWC
Papua New Guinea captain David Mead led the tributes for his teammate.