Incredible outpouring of grief over young PNG star's death

Scenes of heartbreak and sorrow have descended on the Tatana Village in Papua New Guinea as the body of the late Kato Ottio was brought home after his tragic death.

Hundreds of friends, family and teammates surrounded the body of Ottio to grieve the untimely loss of their loved one.

The PNG Hunters team were also in attendance, led by coach Michael Marum.

They came to show their respects to a a good friend, and an integral member of the Kumul's 2017 Rugby League World Cup campaign.

Marum has called off pre-season training indefinitely for his PNG Hunters side, in order for his players to focus on their mental health.

"Players that spent the last two to three years playing alongside him are still in shocks. We had all been with him for the last two days," Marum said.

"We suspended Hunters training effective as of yesterday when we saw that he (Kato) wasn't well.

"We can't force them to train. They have to go through proper counselling through our pastor."

Ottio was contracted to the Canberra Raiders in 2016, but never played an NRL game.

However he led the try scoring during the 2016 NSW Cup for feeder-side Mounties and scored a try in last year's RLWC

Papua New Guinea captain David Mead led the tributes for his teammate.

Absolutely devastated to hear the passing of my Kumul brother Kato Ottio. He was one of most humble and kind hearted people I have ever known. Lau kudougu ai bonoho hanaimu. Forever in my heart. Love you brother Rest In Peace. I will miss you Katzy Mero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lWSOoPGiMM — David Mead (@davidmead411) January 8, 2018

The Canberra Raiders are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the passing of former player Kato Ottio. RIP.



📝 https://t.co/fudDdAaEd1 pic.twitter.com/scOLPONKmH — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) January 8, 2018

Devastating news about Kato Ottio, taken too young. Definitely hits home how precious life is. Thoughts are with all his family and friends, RIP. — Tyrone McCarthy (@TykeMc) January 8, 2018

Widnes Vikings are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Kato Ottio: https://t.co/q4aMtjBTk0 #RIPKato 🇵🇬 pic.twitter.com/iBwoeFx7ko — Widnes Vikings (@WidnesRL) January 8, 2018

The NSWRL is shocked and saddened by the passing of former @MountiesRLFC winger, Kato Ottio.



Rest in peace.



📝 https://t.co/tntHzQNe9t pic.twitter.com/9gLoreLY7T — NSW Rugby League 🏉 (@NSWRL) January 8, 2018

Sad to learn of the sudden death of Papua New Guinea International and Widnes Vikings player Kato Ottio. Kato passed away after developing a sudden health issue while training yesterday. Terrible news. — Gary Carter (@GaryCarter_1979) January 8, 2018

My brother Kato Ottio! Such young age becoming a footy star... You have made us proud. Will remember forever... https://t.co/9XBTC54Zfy — Lessie elna Nick (@ElnaNick) January 8, 2018

Sad news coming out that Kato Ottio has passed away



R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/9cPA8EbV23 — Rugby League:18thMan (@The18thManRL) January 8, 2018

RIP Kato Ottio ☝️☝️☝️



You'll always be part of our @WidnesRL family! pic.twitter.com/HIE36imrW6 — Kris Oneill (@kriso84) January 8, 2018