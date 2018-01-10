South Sydney young gun Angus Crichton has revealed the full extent of his finger amputation, in a light-hearted video uploaded to Instagram by teammate John Sutton.

Crichton reveals grisly extent of finger injury

The barnstorming forward, who will join the Roosters in 2019, can be seen showing off the deformed middle finger while holding the rest of his fingers out to the camera.

In a slightly disturbing scene, his middle finger now only reaches just below where his knuckle used to be.

The amputated digit doesn't appear to be causing Crichton too much heartache though, as he laughs and smiles in the brief video.

The 21-year-old decided to amputate his left middle finger due to a number of recurring injuries.

"I can't bend the finger, so it's like I'm constantly giving people the bird. If I clench my fist, my middle finger sticks out," Crichton said after getting it repaired for the final time.

"The doctor said I could either cut it off halfway or fuse it. I've had it fused several times now because I keep breaking it.

"I've decided this is the last time I'm getting it fused. It's the fourth fusion that's broken and if it happens again I'm going to have it cut it in half, because I'm just over it."

Rabbitohs general manager Shane Richardson revealed the operation would cut out a huge amount of frustration for the big forward.

"He's had it partially amputated. He's had a problem with that finger for three years now so he needed to do something about it," Richardson said.

"He has had four operations and reconstructions on it and made the choice himself, in discussion with the medical team.

"Another reconstruction would have taken him between eight to 10 weeks to get over. This is going to take two weeks.

"It just became so frustrating for him that every off-season he had to have a reconstruction, so he opted to partially amputate his finger. He had this option 12 months ago, and he chose not to do it.

"Now he has chosen to go down this path, a decision he made himself."