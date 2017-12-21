Crichton's stunning amputation sacrifice for Souths

Roosters-bound forward Angus Crichton has undergone a gruesome amputation in order to be fit for the start of his final year at the Rabbitohs in the NRL.

Crichton's manager David Rawlings said the backrower had the middle finger on his left hand amputated during a surgical procedure earlier in the week.

The young star, who has inked a three-year deal to join Sydney Roosters from 2019, had broken the finger repeatedly in recent seasons and took the drastic step when told he'd need more surgery and a three-month layoff.

The injury left Crichton with limited movement in his finger because it was essentially operating without a knuckle.

"My finger has been an ongoing injury I've had since I was playing in the under-20s," Crichton told the PlayersVoice website earlier this month.

"A while back, I got it fused. I've got no knuckle in it.

"The doctor said I could either cut it off halfway or fuse it. I've had it fused several times now because I keep breaking it.

"I can't bend the finger, so it's like I'm constantly giving people the bird. If I clench my fist, my middle finger sticks out."

After his fourth fusion surgery, Crichton pledged it would be the last such operation.

"I'm going to have it cut it in half because I'm just over it," he said.

Crichton joins others prominent sportspeople including former AFL players Daniel Chick and Brett Backwell in amputating a finger to continue their careers.

Chick had his left ring finger amputated in 2002 after frequent dislocations and, four years later, won a premiership with West Coast.

Backwell played AFL with Carlton and, after returning to South Australia's state league, had his left ring finger amputated in 2005 - a year later, he won the SA state's league Magarey Medal for best-and-fairest in the competition.

Crichton's incredibly brave decision to have the finger removed should go a long way to easing doubts over his commitment to the Rabbitohs in 2018.

Crichton, one of the most heavily sought-after young talents in the competition, signed a three-year NRL deal with the Roosters from 2019 onwards worth a reported $1 million a year.

After debuting in 2016, Crichton emerged as one of the best young talents in 2017 and was spoken about by now NSW coach Brad Fittler as a future State of Origin representative.

He finished 2017 with the second most tackle busts by a forward with 96, only behind North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo.

Despite signing Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco for 2018 onwards, the Roosters have seemingly found money in their salary cap for yet another big name star.

Crichton and his soon-to-be Sydney Roosters teammate Latrell Mitchell were also among 38 players included in an emerging Blues squad earlier this week.

The pair are among a host of NRL regulars including Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Moses and Jayden Brailey that have the potential for higher representative honours as NSW seek to end Queensland's recent dominance.

With AAP