Cronk soaks up pressure and makes big Roosters call

Cooper Cronk played 323 games under Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm, winning more than 70 per cent of all games and earning representative honours.

But the 34-year-old has revealed part of the reason why he chose to sign with the Roosters is the potential for him to get even better under Trent Robinson and his assistants.

Cronk was officially unveiled in the Tricolours on Tuesday following the recent conclusion of Australia's successful Rugby League World Cup campaign.

With rival fans claiming he will not succeed without Bellamy and star teammates Billy Slater and Cameron Smith, the 2017 premiership winner put that theory to bed with his confidence.

"Obviously their playing list and their roster is one of the best in the competition," he told Roosters website.

"I think their coaching staff is a coaching staff that's going to make me a better player and improve and continually get better and make me work hard."

Cronk even knows what's coming, especially having supplanted the Roosters' long-time halfback Mitchell Pearce.

"The other side about moving to Sydney is a little bit more pressure," he said.

"A little bit more attention on me as a player but that's part and parcel. I think every player can play well when everything's going for them and everything's in the right position.

"You get to find out what your true colours are and how much you can handle pressure and still perform when there's a little adversity and a little pressure. You never guarantee success but I'm super excited for it."

Cronk retired from representative duty altogether after the win over England in the World Cup final a fortnight ago.

That move not only ensured the Chooks would have his services throughout the NRL season but it also meant his stellar partnership with Slater and Smith was officially over.

And now with no need to worry about his Queensland fortunes, Cronk let slip his cheeky Kangaroos paid close attention to his conversations with new club teammate Boyd Cordner.

"There's been a bit of banter from the rest of the Australian players whenever we get close and start chatting they think we're talking secret squirrel stuff about next year," he said.

"Whenever there's a Roosters kid asking for autographs at Australian Kangaroos appointments there's a little bit of banter there."