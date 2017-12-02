Heart issue pauses Eastwood’s pre-season

News

Eastwood has sat-out pre-season training for the past fortnight, after suffering dizzy spells and faintness.

The 30-year-old will undergo a minor medical procedure on Monday, which the Bulldogs hope will return his heart rhythm back to normal.

If successful, the procedure should enable Eastwood to resume training this week.

Greg Eastwood to undergo medical procedure.

The health scare is the latest setback for the Kiwi International, who missed the back end of 2017 because of complications from a knee injury he suffered in June.

Eastwood is one of several Bulldogs stalwarts who’ll be playing for a new contract in 2018.

