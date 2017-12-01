Former Titans skipper Nathan Friend has not minced his words in assessing the controversial signing of Jarryd Hayne to the Gold Coast Titans.

Former Titans skipper slams Hayne signing

The biggest signing in the young club's history, Hayne failed to find form in his $1.2 million per year stint on the glitter strip, winning eight times from 23 appearances.

Hayne’s Titans career: 23 games, 15 losses, 8 wins, 8 tries, 7 try assists = cost $1.5m plus. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) November 30, 2017

The tough as nails hooker told NRL.com that Hayne had failed to make his mark, despite arriving when the club was in a strong position and surging into the 2016 finals.

"When the decision was made to purchase him, we hoped that he came for the right reasons but one way or another, he didn't fit in," Friend said.

“I don’t know who made it, but (signing Hayne) wasn’t a great decision to be honest.

I wish the @GCTitans the best for 2018, and I look forward to the future. pic.twitter.com/lfO5AqvHOn — jarryd hayne (@JarrydHayne) November 30, 2017

“At the time the team was solid and going well. We had David Mead at fullback who was going quite well, and other fullbacks.

“If bringing him to the club was a PR decision I don’t think it really transpired. He brought a lot of publicity early, but on the field the club as a whole has not gone as well as they would have imagined for the outlay they made.

“One guy is not going to win a premiership, but I think we lose sight of that sometimes. You need a squad of 30 players all working together to get you to where you need to go.”

However Friend now sees bright times ahead for the Titans, who've spent the better part of the last year in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Jarryd Hayne leaving the Titans is the best thing that has happened to the Gold Coast since the shark nets were installed... — Martin Lang (@Martin_Lang11) November 30, 2017

"In any organisation you want people who want to succeed and work for each other," Friend said.

"Hayne departing is going to give [an] opportunity for three or four younger blokes who may not have cemented themselves at fullback or even in first grade.

"It can only be a positive and I guess that breeds success when you have young guys showing enthusiasm and with a new coach on board.

"It will be interesting to see if they chase anyone. They will have the money but it doesn't mean you need to spend it. It is nice to have funds available for someone that you really need."