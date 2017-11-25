Tonga's rousing Sipi Tau lights up Auckland

Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland has seen its most incredible scenes in years -- and neither the Warriors nor the Kiwis are playing.

Tongan fans have packed out the 30,000-capacity stadium for their side's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England.

With tens of thousands of flags waving and as many fans cheering, Tonga's Sipi Tau lit up the area with some intense noise.

England watched with focus as they steeled themselves in their bid to face the Kangaroos at Suncorp Stadium next weekend.

Wayne Bennett's side have relatively few fans backing them in Auckland, with only a few bays decked out in white.