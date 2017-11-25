News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ponga stars as Knights continue Broncos' woes
Ponga stars as Knights continue Broncos' woes

Tonga's rousing Sipi Tau lights up Auckland

7Sport /

Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland has seen its most incredible scenes in years -- and neither the Warriors nor the Kiwis are playing.

Addo-Carr's unbelievable brain explosion
0:35

Addo-Carr's unbelievable brain explosion
0406_0500_nat_NRL
0:30

Raiders score first win against Bulldogs
0405_0500_nat_NRL
0:30

Rabbitohs soldier on without Burgess
0404_1600_nat_burgess
0:34

Sam Burgess guilty of dangerous contact
0404_0500_nat_NRL
0:28

Rabbitohs lose Burgess judiciary case
0403_1800_SYD-Fittler
1:36

Fittler 'taking a fan's approach' in Origin team selection
0403_1800_SYD-Wighton
0:27

Jack Wighton investigated for alleged assault
0403_1600_nat_wighton
0:23

Raiders star Jack Wighton under police investigation
0403_0500_nat_NRL
0:36

Parramatta's early season woes continue
0402_0500_nat_NRL
0:38

Titans bounce back
0401_1800_SYD-NRL
1:39

Horror week for Sea Eagles continues
Bellamy hopes for penalty relief
0:41

Bellamy wants end to penalty crackdown
 

Tongan fans have packed out the 30,000-capacity stadium for their side's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England.

With tens of thousands of flags waving and as many fans cheering, Tonga's Sipi Tau lit up the area with some intense noise.

England watched with focus as they steeled themselves in their bid to face the Kangaroos at Suncorp Stadium next weekend.

Wayne Bennett's side have relatively few fans backing them in Auckland, with only a few bays decked out in white.


Back To Top