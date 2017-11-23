Panthers prop Leilani Latu is on the verge of joining the Titans after visiting the Gold Coast with his partner today.

Panthers prop on verge of joining Titans

7th Tackle can reveal Latu has fielded a healthy three-year offer from the Titans, who are now coached by his one-time mentor from Penrith, Garth Brennan.

Brennan helped guide Latu back through the lower grades from a devastating leg injury that ended the front rower's career at Canterbury.

Latu made a huge impression at NRL level in 2016, earning representative honours with City Origin. He was quieter in 2017; the 24-year-old's season ending with a broken jaw a month before the finals.

Although Latu has another three years to run on his contract at the foot of the mountains, the Panthers will not stand in his way if he decides to move Interstate.

There had been speculation earlier this year that Latu wanted a release, and the Warriors were chasing him hard. However, his partner is pregnant and with her family based in Sydney, any call to leave would be tough.

Should Latu go he'd be the third Panther to gain a release in the past month - and Brennan's second catch from his former club. Hooker Mitch Rein landed on the holiday strip this week, while ex-captain Matt Moylan is now at Cronulla.

Latu's release would also give Penrith more salary cap breathing space. It's understood representative bonuses have put them on the edge, with the signing of James Maloney to be ratified once his World Cup duties are finished early next month.