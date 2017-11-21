Hasler reportedly sues Bulldogs over breach of contract

Former Canterbury coach Des Hasler has reportedly sued the Bulldogs for breach of contract, after he was sacked by the club at the conclusion of the 2017 NRL season.

According to reporter Danny Weidler, Hasler's lawyers filed documents in the the Supreme Court on Monday.

Hasler is reportedly seeking a $1 million payout following his sacking.

The premiership-winning coach agreed to terms on a new contract with the club early in the 2017 season, however formal paperwork was never signed.

"Back in April of 2017 we entered into a non-binding agreement with the coach," Canterbury chairman Ray Dib told bulldogs.com.au immediately after the sacking.

"Des's contract ends in October 2017 and the board has made a decision not to renew that contract.

"Going forward there will be no liabilities moving forward for the next two years."