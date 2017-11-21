News

Flanagan makes big Maloney concession
Flanagan makes big Maloney concession

Hasler reportedly sues Bulldogs over breach of contract

7Sport /

Former Canterbury coach Des Hasler has reportedly sued the Bulldogs for breach of contract, after he was sacked by the club at the conclusion of the 2017 NRL season.

Paul Green re-signs as Cowboys coach
Trent Barrett slams 'diabolical' Manly
Peter Beattie makes another NRL gaffe
Manly booed off field by their own fans
Eels remain winless
Shattered Sharks lose four players to injury
Exclusive details of Bulldogs' salary cap mess
Corey Norman and Mitchell Moses deny rift
Carney trains with Cowboys
Wighton to plead not guilty
Josh Jackson contact charge downgraded
Benji and Brooks destroy Sea Eagles
 

According to reporter Danny Weidler, Hasler's lawyers filed documents in the the Supreme Court on Monday.

Hasler is reportedly seeking a $1 million payout following his sacking.

The premiership-winning coach agreed to terms on a new contract with the club early in the 2017 season, however formal paperwork was never signed.

NOT A FAN: JT criticises Pearce's decision to quit Roosters

Hasler is reportedly seeking a $1 million payout. Pic: Getty

"Back in April of 2017 we entered into a non-binding agreement with the coach," Canterbury chairman Ray Dib told bulldogs.com.au immediately after the sacking.

"Des's contract ends in October 2017 and the board has made a decision not to renew that contract.

"Going forward there will be no liabilities moving forward for the next two years."

