NZ captain slammed for 'bizarre' post-match interview

New Zealand captain Adam Blair has come under fire for a passionless interview after his side's shock Rugby League World Cup loss to Fiji.

Blair was interviewed in the aftermath of his side's listless 4-2 quarter-final upset against Fiji in Wellington.

The Kiwi skipper - nonchalantly chewing away on some gum - started by congratulating the Fijians on their incredible upset victory.

"It was do or die for both teams who put it on the line," Blair said.

"You've got to give credit to Fiji they played well, they put it on the line, they played tough.

"Our boys turned up, worked together as a group, and in the end a couple of penalties put them in front."

Blair then astonishingly - and at the risk of infuriating his whole country - attempted to explain that the loss wasn't a negative for New Zealand.

"[We] have to go back and reflect on what we've done in the tournament," Blair said.

"It's not a negative for us. We're going to build something here and we've got some great young talent coming through."

Former coach Brian McClennan was left fuming by Blair's attitude.

"I'm surprised by how 'Blairy' talked at the end there; it's bizarre," McClennan said.

"I know Blairy. He's just got it wrong, whoever is teaching him this, you've got it wrong, you've got to wear your heart on your sleeve all the time, you're representing your country."

Blair's comments also didn't go down well with fans on social media.

When someone chews gum and talks rudely in a professional or any environment, it shows tardiness, lack of respect or arrogance.

From here on, we call that sort of behaviour Adam Blair.

Don’t be an Adam Blair.

Nobody likes an Adam Blair. #NZLvFIJ — Fotu Jackson (@FotuJackson) November 18, 2017

“It’s not a negative for us” Adam Blair. Broooooo — Zac Guildford (@zacguildford11) November 18, 2017

This interview has not gone down well. I like Adam Blair .. but his tone in this is all wrong. It is a massive... https://t.co/WXfluiKYXI — Veitchy on Sport (@veitchynz) November 18, 2017

Adam Blair's post match iv is exactly why this happens. No accountability, no explanation & we all know they never seem to 'learn from it' — Abby Wilson (@abbywilsontvnz) November 18, 2017

Coach David Kidwell is also a man under fire after New Zealand's loss but he has the backing of Blair and Kiwi playmaker Shaun Johnson.

Kidwell's track record at the New Zealand helm has been less than impressive, with just three wins and a draw from 10 matches since taking over from Stephen Kearney in September last year.

The Kiwis hit a new low in their tryless 4-2 loss to Fiji, a solitary Johnson penalty their only points from an 80-minute effort littered with missed tackles, handling errors and poor decision-making.

It was New Zealand's second defeat in a week to a second-tier team, following their 28-22 upset loss to Tonga in Hamilton.

But Johnson made it clear that while both losses were disappointing, Kidwell and Blair still had his backing.

"One hundred per cent," he said.

"Obviously, results didn't show the hard work we've put in but we are trying to build and create something that's going to last a lot longer than what we are, and those two are at the heart of it.

"While we didn't get the results and we're out of the competition, in terms of building a foundation for the Kiwis going forward, I definitely think we've done well."

Johnson described the Kiwis dressing room as sombre after Saturday's loss, saying the team felt they had let the country down.

"I guess the most disappointing thing for me is that everyone who doubted us - the fans, the media - you got your way," he said.

"We couldn't deliver what I thought we could deliver.

"That's what burns, that's probably what hurts the most, that we let down our country."