Pearce finally breaks silence on awkward Cronk situation

Disgruntled Rooster Mitchell Pearce has finally broken his silence on Cooper Cronk's arrival at the Bondi club.

Pearce returned home from his American holiday last night and now faces a daunting decision regarding his playing future.

Will he stay at the Roosters and play second-fiddle to Australian halfback Cooper Cronk?

Or will he uproot himself and have a crack at a new Sydney club after playing his whole career for the Tricolours?

Speaking at the airport, Pearce said he could see himself playing alongside the former Storm superstar.

"Obviously, yeah, Cooper is a player you could play with for sure, he’s an Australian halfback," Pearce told Channel Seven.

Despite Pearce's casual response, reports suggest Pearce is clearly unhappy with the thought of playing alongside a man who will clearly dominate the playmaking.

While some have suggested Pearce could fit in nicely at the five-eighth position, it would certainly mean a step-down in responsibility for the man who has led the Tricolours attack for the majority of his career.

With the Manly Sea Eagles announcing this week the extension of both their head coach and CEO, it is expected they will now turn their attention to attracting the star halfback to the Northern Beaches.

He's back! Mitchell Pearce has returned home to answer questions about his future @sydneyroosters, Cooper Cronk & moving to a rival club. @7NewsSydney 11, 4 & full story 6pm. pic.twitter.com/AxjjnAOOYs — Josh Massoud (@josh_massoud) November 16, 2017

Meanwhile, A contender has emerged to snare Luke Keary from the Roosters in a development that could have huge consequences for Pearce.

7th Tackle understands the New Zealand Warriors have emerged as a threat for his signature, with the Kiwi club keen to partner Shaun Johnson with a more experienced playmaker after losing Kieran Foran to the Bulldogs.

Off-contract at the end of 2018, Keary is currently a free agent and can talk to rival clubs.

After a stellar first-up season at Bondi, the Roosters are deep in negotiations to extend his stay until the end of 2021.

But uncertainty surrounding the arrival of Cooper Cronk for the next two seasons has given other clubs a sniff at both current Roosters halves, Keary and Pearce.

Pearce’s unhappiness with the lack of warning or consultation about Cronk’s signature is well documented; as is the long line of suitors – Newcastle, Cronulla, Manly and Canberra - poised to pounce should he ask for a release.

But Keary’s situation is less clear. He has become close to Pearce over the past 12 months and would be disappointed to see the incumbent Blues No. 7 depart.

And should Pearce stay, he’d be left to fight to play alongside Cronk and face the real prospect of being pushed back to the bench.

If a release were granted, Pearce would leave immediately. 7th Tackle understands that’s not the case with Keary, with the Warriors looking at him for 2019 and beyond.

With 7th Tackle