Irish rugby league players have claimed they received no match fees at this year's World Cup amid the ongoing debate around disparate player payments at the tournament.

Irish players' shocking RLWC pay claims

With recent reports shedding light on the payment disparity at the World Cup, Kangaroos forward Matt Gillett fired up the debate by publicly calling for all players to receive the same amount.

"We're all out there doing the same thing so there's no reason for that not to happen. Everyone deserves the same," Gillett said.

Australia and New Zealand players currently receive $20,000 per game, while Tongan players reportedly receive $500 per game.

Reacting to that information on Twitter, Irish World Cup players Kyle Amor and former Dragon Tyrone McCarthy revealed they received a total of $0 per game.

$0 for @Irelandrl per game.



Some of our players lose out on their regular salary too, from having time off work. Really something @IntlRL should look at! https://t.co/Ejj47pVDA9 — Tyrone McCarthy (@TykeMc) November 14, 2017

"$0 for Irelandrl per game," McCarthy wrote.

"Some of our players lose out on their regular salary too, from having time off work. Really something @IntlRL should look at!"

It is not yet known however what, if any, other payments or benefits the Irish players may have received from taking part in the tournament.

However, McCarthy's revelation that some player's were actually worse off financially for competing in rugby league's showcase event is shocking, considering the huge amount players from the powerhouse nations receive.

It's unlikely the lack of financial gain will stop the Irish from competing in the World Cup any time soon though, with many of the players taking to social media to share how positive their experiences have been at the tournament, despite the team just missing out on the quarter finals.

What a privilege it's been! Awesome group of men and memories that will last forever! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/18sNM5zoIE — Tyrone McCarthy (@TykeMc) November 12, 2017