Graham starts hilarious exchange with RLWC referee

England captain James Graham doesn't have the greatest reputation regarding on-field discussions with referees.

But he's well and truly moved on from his infamous Good Friday 2015 incident -- and this exchange in his side's Rugby League World Cup clash with France is proof.

When the ball came down from an England kick and hit Super League referee Phil Bentham, a scrum was called to stop England in their tracks just as the loose ball had found its way over the try line.

While players from both sides surrounded the whistleblower nobody was really complaining all that much.

"It's a scrum, lads, I affected the play," Bentham explained.

"No way!" screamed Graham in reply.

"We scored a try. Eight-point try!"

Then Bentham joined in: "Against me?"

Graham with a cheeky nod: "Against you. Eight points."

England led 6-0 at the time and were soon piling up the points against a France side playing for pride.