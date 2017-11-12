Graham starts hilarious exchange with RLWC referee

News

Booze-free Roosters reaping the rewards
But he's well and truly moved on from his infamous Good Friday 2015 incident -- and this exchange in his side's Rugby League World Cup clash with France is proof.

When the ball came down from an England kick and hit Super League referee Phil Bentham, a scrum was called to stop England in their tracks just as the loose ball had found its way over the try line.

While players from both sides surrounded the whistleblower nobody was really complaining all that much.

"It's a scrum, lads, I affected the play," Bentham explained.

Graham is now so respectful he keeps his hands behind his back. Pic: Channel 7

"No way!" screamed Graham in reply.

"We scored a try. Eight-point try!"

Then Bentham joined in: "Against me?"

Graham with a cheeky nod: "Against you. Eight points."

England led 6-0 at the time and were soon piling up the points against a France side playing for pride.

