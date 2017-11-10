News

Sam Burgess to contest elbow charge at judiciary

Vision emerges of Tonga's left-field punishment session

Andrew Fifita has shared vision of how the Tongan Rugby League World Cup team punish the ill-disciplined among the playing group.

In a hilarious video uploaded to Instagram by the team's prankster Fifita, Tongan players can be seen crawling through a tunnel made by their teammates.

The ill-disciplined players are then heavily slapped by the standing players as they slowly crawl through the tunnel of pain.

The crawling players were apparently being punished for small infringements such as being late for meetings.

Fifita has also shared vision of some hilarious pranks he's played on teammates during the World Cup.



