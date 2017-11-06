News

Sharks decimated by injuries in loss to Dragons
Sharks decimated by injuries in loss to Dragons

McGillvary charged over alleged bite on Farah

7Sport /

England winger Jermaine McGillvary will discover his Rugby League World Cup fate on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old was charged with contrary conduct over an alleged bite on Lebanon's Robbie Farah, having been placed on report in the 42nd minute of his team's 29-10 win in Sydney on Saturday.

McGillvary will face the judiciary at 6pm on Wednesday before England's final pool game against France in Perth on Sunday.

Any suspension for biting would almost rule him out for the rest of the tournament, given England only have a maximum of four matches remaining if they make the final.

Recent NRL bans for biting have ranged from between eight to 12 matches.

Farah reported the incident to referee Ben Thaler following a scuffle, pointing to what he claimed were bite marks on his forearm after making a tackle in which his arm went around the winger's head.

Farah claims he was bitten against England. Pic: Ch7

The incident is the second biting allegation to rock the tournament, after Wales forward Ben Evans made the same claim against PNG prop Wellington Albert last week in Port Moresby.

Evans later unsuccessfully tried to withdraw the complaint, but eventually no charges were laid.

Asked if he wanted to withdraw his claim, Farah declined before being cut off by Lebanon coach Brad Fittler at the post-match press conference.

McGillvary claimed on field that Farah had provoked him before the incident.

"He choked me," McGillvary could be heard saying in the referee's microphone.

Farah interjected: "It doesn't matter, you don't bite, mate - look at my arm".

Farah did not want to elaborate on the incident after the match.

But when pressed, he said: "Things happen in a split second on the field and you react.

"I made the complaint on the field and I'll leave it at that.

"I don't think I need to say much else. There was a bit of footage there. It was pretty clear."

with AAP

