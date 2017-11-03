Kangaroos forward Wade Graham scored four tries in Australia's 52-6 rout of France in their Rugby League World Cup group match - their biggest win under coach Mal Meninga.

Kangaroos too classy for fighting French

In just the second Test match of his career, Graham completed a first half hat-trick in 19 minutes on Friday before adding a fourth midway through the second half.

Four other players also got on the scoresheet, including two for Cameron Munster, as the Kangaroos made it nine consecutive Test wins in a row.

The victory all but ensures the defending champions will top pool A ahead of their final group match against Lebanon next week.

However, France did conjure a fairytale moment in the opening forty minutes when Mark Kheirallah pounced on a Cameron Smith grubber kick inside his own 20m and raced the length of the field to score the visitors' opening try.

That was as good as it got for the visitors in the first half as Graham's treble and a try to Josh Dugan made it 20-6 at halftime.

Kangaroos winger Tom Trbojevic was denied a dream try on his Test debut because of an obstruction early in the match but Cameron Munster wasn't to be denied after the break.

Munster marked his maiden appearance in the Green and Gold with Australia's fifth try after the break, before Billy Slater and Tyson Frizell rammed home the hosts' advantage.

Graham remarkably crossed for a record-equalling try number four after a brilliant forty-twenty kick from Billy Slater inside the final twenty minutes.

Munster completed his double after 73-minutes when he raced onto a kick behind the French defensive line to plant the ball over the line.

Late call-up to the bench Valentine Holmes made the most of his cameo by diving over in the corner for Australia's final try to round out the scoring.

Meninga said it was exactly the performance he wanted after opening the tournament with a scratchy victory over England last week.

"That's what it's all about. It's about internal competition, everyone putting their hand up to play at the back end of the tournament if we get that far," he said.

"I couldn't have asked for a better performance by everyone really. Wade, I thought Frizz was exceptionally good tonight as well. The front-rowers were great."

Munster started at halfback for the Kangaroos after James Maloney's withdrawal from the game due to personal reasons.

France stayed unchanged from the team named on Tuesday for a match in which they needed to cause a massive upset to remain a chance of progressing through to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Cronulla star Maloney's Kangaroos departure coincided with renewed reports of a player swap with unhappy Penrith playmaker Matt Moylan.

Panthers boss Brian Fletcher told AAP on Friday that the NRL club was not in a position to comment on the latest report of a $6 million swap for Maloney.

In a deal reportedly set to be announced as early as Monday, Maloney will receive $2.5 million over three years at Penrith and Moylan will take up a four-year deal in the Shire.