Injured Trbojevic's quest to see brother debut for Australia

Not for the first time this year, Jake Trbojevic will make a mad dash along the Hume Highway to be on hand during another major milestone for the talented family.

Just two days after undergoing surgery for a torn pectoral, Jake will race from Sydney to Canberra to be in the stands when younger Tom makes his Kangaroos debut in Canberra.

The duo were set to join a rare list of brothers to play in Australia's Rugby League World Cup clash against France before Jake suffered a tournament-ending injury last week.

"I was hoping to play with him, but that wasn't the case. That's footy. It was unlucky he got hurt, but he'll come back. I'm just happy to be in the squad and playing Friday night," Tom told AAP.

"It's hard to put into words except to say that it's very special moment for myself. Playing for your country is what you dream of doing as a kid.

"It's the pinnacle of our game and to get to that Friday night, it's going to be an amazing experience. I can't wait to get out there."

It will be the second time in six months the Trbojevic clan will turn on the afterburners, having also hurried back for younger brother Ben's Harold Matthews grand final in May.

The occasion came less than 12 hours after Jake helped Australia to a 30-12 win over New Zealand in the mid-year Test.

"We all came down here then raced back for that grand final. We all just love watching footy, it's good fun for the whole family," Tom said.

"I haven't really talked too much with Jake yet but I'm sure he'll have a few words of advice for me when he comes down. It'll mean a lot to have him here."

Tom has impressed in appearances for the Prime Minister's XIII and an exhibition match against Fjii and Papua New Guinea earlier this month, scoring a total four tries.

Meninga likened Tom's rise early in his career to a young Greg Inglis.

"He obviously grew up with rugby league and he plays that backyard style rugby league so he's got great skills, great vision, he's a big unit, quick, mobile, good feet, good hands," he said.

"He's a danger every time he touches the football.

"He's certainly a superstar in the making. You look at Greg Inglis, you look at those lanky-type players who make their mark early in their careers ... he's of the same ilk."