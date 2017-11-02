Hayne 'odds-on to return to Parramatta'

Jarryd Hayne reportedly wants out of the Titans, and the Eels are at 'Winx-like odds' to welcome back one of their favourite sons.

According to News Corp, Hayne's agent Wayne Beavis has told the Titans he is looking for opportunities elsewhere and claims he wants to return to Sydney, mostly for personal reasons.

The bombshell news comes just a few months after Hayne triggered his option for another $1 million season with the NRL club.

The Titans say they expect Hayne back for pre-season training in January following his World Cup stint with Fiji, but Channel 7 reporter Josh Massoud says Parramatta are odds on to snare their former superstar.

Hayne played 176 games for the Eels after making his debut way back in 2006, but sensationally quit the club to play NFL for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

He returned to the NRL in 2016 but signed with the Titans after limited interest from the Eels about getting him back.

From the talk over the past week . . . @TheParraEels at Winx-like odds to welcome back @JarrydHayne — Josh Massoud (@josh_massoud) November 1, 2017

Hayne is off contract at the end of next season, and as of Tuesday was able to enter in negotiations with other clubs for the 2019 season.

He took up an option in his contract earlier this year to extend his stay until the end of 2018, but only after he reportedly flirted with the idea of moving back to Sydney.

However the 2017 season ended on a sour note after he had a public falling out with coach Neil Henry, before the veteran mentor was sacked by the club.

New Titans coach Garth Brennan has already spoken about the manner in which he will need to handle the two-time Dally M medallist, while Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga took aim at Hayne with a big spray on Thursday.

"I think he's let the Titans down if he leaves the club. He hasn't played well enough to do that," Mal said.

"I think he needs to makes sure that he stays at the club and plays the best he possibly can for them.

"They're the ones that invested in him. He has to invest back in the club."

Pressed on whether an early departure would fly in the face of a tumultuous season that ended in coach Neil Henry getting sacked late in the year, Meninga said: "I agree with that, yeah.

"I reckon it's pretty ordinary what's happened there, but that's my thoughts."

with AAP