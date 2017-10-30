Pearce 'angry' after Roosters sign Cronk

Roosters star Mitchell Pearce feels 'disrespected' by his club's decision to sign long-time rival Cooper Cronk.

Roosters fans are anxiously awaiting the fate of Pearce after the club confirmed the signing of Cronk on Monday on a lucrative two-season deal.

Ending months of speculation, Cronk said he was delighted to be starting a "new chapter" in his career and life after announcing mid-season he would be leaving Melbourne to join fiancee Tara Rushton in Sydney.

"I look forward to joining my new teammates and coaches, and immersing myself in the club's culture in the lead-up to the 2018 season," Cronk said.

While Cronk wouldn't comment about his potential halves partner, Pearce met with coach Trent Robinson on Monday to discuss his future.

According to Channel 7 reporter Liam Cox, Pearce feels 'angry' and 'disrespected' by the club he loves.

Champion Queensland and Australian No.7 Cronk will officially join the Roosters in early 2018 following his World Cup commitments with the Kangaroos.

Cronk's impending arrival has Roosters coach Robinson frantically trying to convince Pearce to remain at Bondi Junction.

Pearce has two years remaining on his contract but the incumbent NSW halfback is understood to be wanting out of the Roosters rather than play second fiddle to his Queensland State of Origin counterpart.

Robinson was whisked away from Roosters headquarters on Monday morning headed for crisis talks with Pearce, who is being strongly pursued by Manly and has also been linked to Cronulla and Newcastle.

The 28-year-old Pearce reportedly told Robinson last week he wanted to explore other options.

But the 2013 premiership-winning coach remains adamant Pearce has a future at the Roosters, despite the club now having three representative halves. With Cronk presumably now atop the No.7 pecking order, Pearce will seemingly have to either fight Luke Keary for the five-eighth jumper or come off the bench.

A super-sub role would likely include Pearce needing to place his head in the scrum while filling a cameo role relieving co-captain and dummy-half Jake Friend.

Manly coach Trent Barrett is a big fan of Pearce but the Blues playmaker would also have to jostle with Daly Cherry-Evans for the Sea Eagles' No.7 spot - or play five-eighth. Cronulla, if interested now that Cronk's future has been settled, would appear the best fit for Pearce if he leaves the Roosters.

He could reunite in the halves with 2013 grand final-winning teammate James Maloney in a Sharks outfit that would feature half the Blues backline should Pearce join St George Illawarra star Josh Dugan in arriving next season. Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has also expressed interest in Pearce, having already snapped up the Roosters' mid-season discard Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Pearce will command around $800,000 a season to leave the Roosters.

Cronk, meanwhile, will be paid a reported $1 million a season after ending his hugely successful 14-year career with the Storm, where he contested seven grand finals and won premierships in 2012 and 2017.

with AAP

