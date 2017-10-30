How the World Cup has already shown up the NRL

The first round of the Rugby League World Cup has shown how the NRL got it very wrong in one key aspect of the game.

The debate over how many officials are needed to control a game has been reignited by an action-packed start to the World Cup.

Games in the tournament are being controlled by a single official, and Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith, the most experienced and arguably most respected NRL player, opined after the opening game that a match "tends to flow a lot more" with one referee.

The NRL introduced an extra official in 2009, wanting to crack down on certain issues such as grapple tackles.

League officials are set to review the contentious topic following the World Cup, but legendary coach Wayne Bennett can't see the NRL reverting to a one-referee system.

Brisbane coach Bennett, who is mentoring England, believes one referee is the right number but says the NRL won't be willing to admit as much, no matter how exciting the World Cup is.

"They won't change now," the supercoach told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

"Those that rubber stamped it won't give themselves up and say 'we might have made a mistake here'.

"That won't happen."

Asked about the benefits associated with one referee, Bennett was frank.

"All I know in life is the less people you've got sitting around the board table, the more effective you are," he said.

Kangaroos duo Josh McGuire and Matt Gillett voiced their support for a one-referee system earlier this month.

New Zealand's Simon Mannering, a veteran of some 280 NRL games with the Warriors, also recently praised the change.

"Not necessarily that the game is ruled differently, just there's no grey area between what one ref is saying and what the other ref is saying," Mannering said.

"With just one officiator out there the buck stops with him, so I find it a lot simpler and easier."

OTHER HITS AND MISSES FROM WEEK ONE

HITS

Cultural challenges - It started with Australia's successful attempt at a historic pre-game gesture and continued with Kevin Naiqama's tearful Fijian anthem in what was an emotional weekend for all 14 countries participating in the tournament.

Jarryd Hayne - He endured a troublesome season at Gold Coast but, just like his 2008 World Cup experience, found his mojo playing for Fiji in their 58-12 pummelling of USA. Hayne's second-half try equalled a World Cup record 13, while he also set up two others.

Papua New Guinea - Proved why rugby league is the No.1 ticket in town by putting on a 10-try clinic for the sold-out Port Moresby crowd. Skipper David Mead scored a hat trick, while sibling halves Ase and Watson Boas pulled the strings with aplomb.

Tonga - The tournament darkhorses belied their world No.11 ranking with a 50-point drubbing of Scotland, including impressive cameos from stars Jason Taumalolo and Michael Jennings.

MISSES

Samoa - Sixteen of their 17 played in the NRL this year, including the likes of Joseph Leilua, Junior Paulo and Josh Papalii. But it mattered little as they were crushed 38-8 against New Zealand. Coach Matt Parish must turn things around quickly to be any hope of a deep run.

Injuries - Australia's Jake Trbojevic, New Zealand's Gerard Beale and Fiji's Kane Evans all picked up tournament-ending injuries to take the gloss off what was a strong opening week of the tournament. NRL coaches nervously await the next five weeks.

Biting - There weren't many ugly incidents in the opening round of matches, however Wales forward Ben Evans accused Papua New Guinean prop Wellington Albert of biting in the Welsh's 50-6 defeat.

USA - They stunned the tournament with a quarter-final showing in the 2013 World Cup, however a repeat fairytale appears unlikely, as well as any chance of another tribute song by The Wiggles, after the Hawks were flogged 58-12 by Fiji.

