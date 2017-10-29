Lebanon star KO'd in bizarre pre-game mishap

News

Saab was set to start in the second row for Lebanon in Canberra on Sunday before he suffered the strange mishap.

MOSES MAGIC: Mitch Moses stars as Lebanon beat France

According to Channel 7 reporter Josh Massoud, Saab was knocked out during pre-game drills.


The Lebanon team later confirmed that Saab would miss the match.


Channel 7's Renee Gartner revealed how Saab's father isn't a big fan of his son playing rugby league.

"Once he heard his son was playing for Lebanon he flew over to Australia, hopefully he hasn't seen that," she said.

It's the latest freak mishap in the early stages of the Rugby League World Cup, after Gerard Beale and Kane Evans were also injured in strange circumstances.

New Zealand centre Beale suffered a double fracture in his leg when he went down in back play during the Kiwis' win over Samoa on Saturday.

Hours later Evans broke his wrist while scoring a try for Fiji against USA. Both players will miss the rest of the tournament.

Mitchell Moses delivered a clutch seven points in three minutes to give Lebanon a dramatic 29-18 win.

More importantly, it's put Lebanon in the driving seat for a quarter-final appearance despite their final two group matches being against Australia and England.

Moses was clutch. Image: Getty

Scores were level 18-all with seven minutes to go on Sunday when Moses broke the deadlock with a field goal set up by Cedars captain Robbie Farah.

The Parramatta star then completed the magical finish with a piece of individual magic at GIO Stadium in Canberra, when he chipped and chased for himself in the next set.

