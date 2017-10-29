'If the scouts were there you'd be trying to find that bloke'

Multiple streakers caused problems in New Zealand's Rugby League World Cup win over Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium.

One pitch invader disrupted play in the 65th minute, when the Kiwis were just five metres out from the line.

Another bunch of streakers appeared on the field in the 79th minute, and what looked like a dozen security guards chased them to clear the situation.

While Jim Wilson and Laurie Daley attempted to condemn the act on Channel 7's coverage, former New Zealand star Benji Marshall couldn't help but be impressed with the first pitch invader!

"If the scouts were out there you'd be trying to find that bloke," he said.

"He's got good footwork! His evasion skills were outstanding."

New Zealand blitzed Samoa to win 38-8 despite an ill-disciplined performance in which they made 17 errors and completed barely 60 per cent of their sets.

Riding out Toa Samoa's early crash-and-bash style and heading into halftime with a 10-4 advantage, the Kiwis piled on five tries to one in the second half.

Shaun Johnson, capitalising on strong pack performances from Marty Taupau and Russell Packer, controlled play at halfback with aplomb.

On a sour note for the Kiwis, however, centre Gerard Beale picked up a serious ankle injury and was forced off on a stretcher in the second half.

with AAP