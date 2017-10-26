Tongan stars Andrew Fifita and Konrad Hurrell have combined for a hilarious pre-World Cup snake moment.

Fifita freaks out Hurrell with epic snake prank

Ahead of their opening round clash with Scotland on Sunday, the Tongan side were taking some time away from training at their base in Cairns when they encountered a snake.

In vision uploaded to Hurrell's Instagram, the barnstorming Titans centre can be seen nervously sizing up the snake, all the while keeping a safe distance.

However Fifita had no time for his cautious approach, reaching out and poking Hurrell while making a disturbing sound.

The move completely shocked the Tongan centre, sending him running away in hilarious style.

"First time meeting this fella and it will the last time for sure," Hurrell wrote on Instagram about Fifita.

The Tongan team are the big winners from the change of eligibility rules by the Rugby League International Federation.

The RLIF gave the green light for eligible players to play for a second tier nation at the 14-team Cup if they missed out on Australia, England or New Zealand selection, without the threat of repercussions.

In the past representing a second tier nation would have ruled a player out of State of Origin and the future chance to play for one of the big three.

Tonga have since welcomed back New Zealand wrecking ball Jason Taumalolo and Kangaroos forward Andrew Fifita into a squad that also boasted Michael Jennings, Will Hopoate and Manu Vatuvei.

"What it will show is the gap between the top three nations and the rest is definitely closed," Matt Parish said of the 2017 Cup.

"Common sense has prevailed. The eligibility rules have changed which were a long time coming.

"We can now show what these teams are capable of.

"While Australia have a good team led by Mal Meninga and Cameron, I think they now know that they need to play well to beat us."

With AAP

