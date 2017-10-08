Wheelchair-bound McKinnon vows to stand at wedding

One of rugby league's most heartbreaking stories became a fairytale on Sunday when Alex McKinnon wedded the love of his life, Teigan Power.

Former Newcastle Knights star McKinnon’s career was cut short when he was spear-tackled by Melbourne Storm's Jordan McLean at AAMI Park in 2014.

The 25-year-old was consigned to a wheelchair for the rest of his life due to his injuries, but was determined to honour a promise he made to his fiancee by standing at their wedding.

The pair exchanged vows in the New South Wales Hunter Valley in front of around 150 family members and friends, including many from the rugby league community.

Kangaroos and Queensland fullback Darius Boyd took his place beside McKinnon as his best man, with Teigan's older sister Abbey her maid of honour.

McKinnon proposed to his bride-to-be on his hospital bed just seven days after suffering the injury that would irrevocably transform his life.

It was in that moment when the 25-year-old vowed to stand at their wedding, despite having no movement in his legs.

On Sunday afternoon, McKinnon got his chance to honour that promise and tie the knot with the woman of his dreams.

As Teigan told News Corp's Body and Soul magazine last year, whether Alex manages to walk down the aisle or not, it will still be the happiest day of her life.

"It doesn't worry me if he walks me (down the aisle), or is just standing at the altar; I still get to marry the man of my dreams," Teigan said.

It has been an emotional rollercoaster for Alex and Teigan and their strength through adversity is unquestionable.

Alex told 7th Tackle recently that his growing involvement as a motivational speaker in high demand has been truly rewarding.

"I really enjoy talking to schools, and I’ve done a lot of appearances through corporates," McKinnon said.

"I'm talking to different companies about change and transition - how to evolve and handle different situations.