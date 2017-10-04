Shaun Fensom has opened up about the heartbreak of having his Grand Final dream shattered by a horror injury just minutes into the decider.

'I let everyone down': Fensom's Grand Final heartbreak

The North Queensland prop was hospitalised after suffering an awful broken leg in just the fourth minute of the Cowboys' loss to Melbourne.

After Melbourne prop Jesse Bromwich made a break through the middle of the field, Fensom tried to make a covering tackle but collided with teammate Ethan Lowe.

Lowe's body was slung around with his legs striking Fensom on his lower left leg, breaking it in two places.

The injury left the Cowboys with just 16 men for the rest of the game, and Fensom has since made the heartbreaking admission that he felt like he'd let his teammates down.

"Just the emotions of such a big game, knowing that I'd done it so early into the game, I felt like I was letting a lot of people down," Fensom told 7News.

After the game teammate Matt Scott revealed a similar text he received from Fensom.

“He texted me as soon as he got to the hospital and apologised for letting the boys down," Scott told Fox Sports.

“He’s apologised to me about three more times.

“That’s the type of bloke he is. He feels like he’s let the team down by getting injured so early in the game."

Amid the sad scenes as Fensom was being carted off the field came a brilliant moment that will go down in Grand Final folklore.

The injured Cowboy gave the ANZ Stadium a thumbs up to let everyone know he was okay, before waving his arms up and down to rev them up.

Scott and Johnathan Thurston saw the gesture and couldn't help but laugh.

with AAP