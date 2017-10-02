Cooper praised for incredible grace in defeat

Gavin Cooper has delivered one of the all-time great runner-up speeches in stark contrast to Crows skipper Taylor Walker.

Stand-in Cowboys captain Cooper was visibly shattered after his side's limp display in the NRL Grand Final, the Storm running out 34-6 winners to claim their third premiership.

However Cooper managed to compose himself and deliver an incredibly gracious speech when called onto the stage after full-time, paying tribute to his opponents in touching fashion.

“I just want to congratulate Smithy (Cameron Smith), Bellyache (coach Craig Bellamy) — the whole Melbourne crew," Cooper said.

"You showed tonight what you’ve been showing all year. You were a cut above everyone this year — everyone should be very proud of what you’ve done and achieved.

"Tonight, you gave us a lesson in the tough stuff. Congratulations and enjoy the trophy.

"To our members, fans, supporters — up north, south, from all around, right up there — to all the families that have travelled far and wide, it’s been a heck of a ride this last month. No one gave us a chance in hell to do anything that we’ve done.

"We gave ourselves a chance to do something special. Unfortunately we fell short but thank you for your support.

“To our guys, it’s been a tough year but it’s brought us closer together. Like Bill (Slater) said we’ll be better for what’s happened this year, we’ll get a couple of names back and build on what we’ve done. The sky’s the limit.

“To Cooper Cronk and Bill — not sure what you’re doing (next year) — whatever you guys decide to do in the future, congrats on everything you’ve achieved in the game.

"You’ve made our game a better place for the last 10 years and if you do leave, there’ll be some big shoes to fill so once again congrats Melbourne and thanks everyone for your support."

Cooper's speech was so good it had one journo questioning whether the Cowboys second-rower had actually pre-written it before the game.

He posed that question to Cooper in the post-game press conference, and the captain didn't take too kindly to it.

Cooper's well-thought and considerate speech had many fans and pundits comparing it to Walker's, who was also visibly devastated after his Adelaide side went down to Richmond in Saturday's AFL Grand Final.

Walker kept his speech short and sharp, only lasting about 10 seconds before walking off the stage.

“Firstly, congratulations Richmond. Too good,” Walker said.

“Thanks to the sponsors and sorry Crows fans we couldn’t get it done. Thank you very much for travelling. Thank you.”

Walker's disappointment was clear to see, with the Crows finishing minor premiers and entering the Grand Final as red-hot favourites.

Fans and experts flocked to social media to praise Cooper's gracious effort, while some were unhappy with Walker's display.

Taylor Walker is a bad sport and a sore loser. What a poor example of a leader with his pathetic losers speech. How bout some humility? — Tony Ladiges (@TonyLadiges) October 1, 2017

How could you think that speech from Billy was a waste of time?! And Gavin Cooper gave Tex some sort of lesson on gracious loser speech. — Samuel Paske (@scpaske03) October 1, 2017

Tex Walker could learn a thing or two off Gavin Cooper about losing captains speeches :) #AFLGF #NRLGF — Tim Rosen (@timrosen35) October 1, 2017

Someone should play Taylor Walker NQ runner up speech. Some actual class #NRLGF #aflgf — D.March (@MarchyTweets) October 1, 2017

Taylor Walker could take a leaf out of Gavin Coopers book about making a condolence speech. Well done Coops #AFLGF #NRLGF @AFL @Adelaide_FC — Sparta Productions (@kane_elias) October 1, 2017

Compare that runners up speech to the shameful one by Taylor Walker yesterday. Absolute chalk and cheese #NRLGrandFinal #NRLStormCowboys — Ben Prentice (@benprentice01) October 1, 2017

Top post-match interviews in that lot (as opposed to yesterday.) — Adam Peacock (@adampeacock3) October 1, 2017

Take a bow Gavin Cooper, that's one of the classiest, most eloquent post-game speeches I've ever heard. #NRLGF — edwyatt (@edwyatt) October 1, 2017