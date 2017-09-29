News

Pearce injury mars Knights miracle NRL win
Storm star reveals scary brush with death

Five years ago Will Chambers was in danger of bleeding to death after contracting a rare disorder - now he's playing in another Grand Final.

The Melbourne Storm star was struck down by a potentially fatal illness in 2012 when he was just 24.

"It was tough," Chambers told 7News. "No one knew what it was."

"I would have bruises all over me after a game and I was thinking 'what's going on?'"

Chambers needed radical treatment. Image: 7News

Chambers' feet turned purple and he was diagnosed with ITP - Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura - a rare blood disorder.

Doctors feared he may bleed to death if something went wrong on the field.

"I'd get a bump and it would just keep bleeding," Chambers recalls.

Chambers (R) has become a leader at the Storm alongside superstars Cooper Cronk and Cameron Smith. Image: Getty

Chambers has since made a remarkable recovery, becoming one of the game's best and toughest players, representing Queensland and Australia.

"I came back because I wanted to achieve a few things in the game.

"To be back in this club and this organisation is something special."

Chambers was part of the 2016 Melbourne team that lost in a thrilling grand final against Cronulla.

The star centre will no doubt be looking to go one step further on Sunday against the Cowboys.


