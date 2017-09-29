Storm star reveals scary brush with death

Five years ago Will Chambers was in danger of bleeding to death after contracting a rare disorder - now he's playing in another Grand Final.
The Melbourne Storm star was struck down by a potentially fatal illness in 2012 when he was just 24.
"It was tough," Chambers told 7News. "No one knew what it was."
"I would have bruises all over me after a game and I was thinking 'what's going on?'"
Chambers' feet turned purple and he was diagnosed with ITP - Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura - a rare blood disorder.
Doctors feared he may bleed to death if something went wrong on the field.
"I'd get a bump and it would just keep bleeding," Chambers recalls.
Chambers has since made a remarkable recovery, becoming one of the game's best and toughest players, representing Queensland and Australia.
"I came back because I wanted to achieve a few things in the game.
"To be back in this club and this organisation is something special."
Chambers was part of the 2016 Melbourne team that lost in a thrilling grand final against Cronulla.
The star centre will no doubt be looking to go one step further on Sunday against the Cowboys.