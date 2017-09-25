Dylan Walker's hopes of representing the Kangaroos at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup hopes are officially over.

Manly share update on Walker injury

The Manly star underwent ankle surgery on Monday after a horror injury in Saturday's Prime Minister's XIII game against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

The club says he will be in a moon boot for the next six weeks before beginning his rehabilitation, which could put him in doubt for the start of the 2018 NRL season.

He was taken to a local hospital after an awkward tackle in the second half of the Prime Minister's XIII's 48-4 win.

He was released one hour later, but only after his right ankle had been put back in place and his fibula confirmed as fractured.

The game was stopped for several minutes, while the crowd was silenced for the only time of the afternoon.

It is a disappointing end to a dominant season for Manly's leading point scorer, who crossed for 13 tries in 25 games on moving back to the centres.

To make matters worse, it is believed he is also due to undergo shoulder surgery at some point this summer.

with AAP