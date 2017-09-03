The Dragons have blown their shot at playing finals footy and achieved a number of ridiculous unwanted records in the process.

Dragons achieve unwanted history after missing finals

St George Illawarra finished ninth on the ladder after they threw away a late lead to lose 26-20 to Canterbury on Sunday.

The loss means Paul McGregor's men are just the third team since the top-eight system was introduced to miss the finals after leading at the end of the seventh round.

They also have the highest for-and-against (+83) of any team to miss the finals in the 2000s.

The Dragons appeared in control when Gareth Widdop slotted a penalty goal with 18 minutes remaining to lead 20-14 at ANZ Stadium.

But the game was back level five minutes later when Will Hopoate broke downfield and put Aiden Tolman over.

Michael Lichaa then put the Bulldogs in the lead when he ducked and weaved his way over the tryline in the 73rd minute to give Canterbury a lead they never surrendered.

The result means North Queensland sneak into the finals in eighth place, despite losing five of their last six games.