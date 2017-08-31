7th Tackle: Warriors looking to recruit star playmaker

The New Zealand Warriors have their sights set on Manly playmaker Blake Green to rescue them from free-fall.

Tipped to overturn years of disappointment after assembling the all-Kiwi spine, the Warriors have been an epic let down in Stephen Kearney’s first year at the helm.

Kearney will begin 2018 under tremendous pressure and desperately needs direction in the halves following the loss of Kieran Foran to the Bulldogs.

Green has done a sterling job orchestrating Manly’s attack this season – and the Warriors want that type of guidance alongside the brilliant – yet erratic – Shaun Johnson.

We’ve been told the Warriors had a very close eye on the 30-year-old when Manly travelled to Auckland last weekend.

The only hitch is that Green remains contracted to Manly for another season.

It’s believed his management has unsuccessfully tried to gain an extension, perhaps triggering interest from across the Tasman.

The same agent also represents Kearney.

On face value, it would seem unlikely that Manly would agree to release him 12 months early.

Sharks utility Gerald Beale is also on the Warriors’ radar after being offered a modest one-year deal to remain in the Shire.