Injury has been added to insult for Brisbane after losing prop Korbin Sims for the rest of the NRL season.

Huge blow for the Broncos ahead of finals

The 25-year-old suffered a broken arm in their 52-34 home loss to Parramatta on Thursday night.

Sims will undergo surgery on Friday after scans revealed a fracture suffered during the nine tries to six loss that shattered the second placed Broncos' three game winning run.

Broncos staff had hoped Sims only suffered deep muscle bruising in Thursday night's game at Suncorp Stadium but scans confirmed their worst fears - a broken forearm.

Staff said Sims would have a plate fitted in Friday's surgery.

"Unfortunately it is not good news on Korbin and the scans have found a fracture," Broncos high performance manager Jeremy Hickmans told the Broncos website.

"He will be operated on today and with the six-week recovery required for this injury, which effectively rules him out for the rest of the season."

The Broncos said they would welcome back forwards Joe Ofahengaue (suspension) and Tevita Pangai Junior (hamstring) for next week's regular season finale against North Queensland in Townsville.