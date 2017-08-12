News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Brodie Croft has been axed as Melbourne halfback for Friday night's clash with Newcastle.
Storm swing the axe, drop under-fire Croft

Storm edge Roosters on controversial penalty try

with AAP
7Sport /

Melbourne have snatched a 16-13 win over the Sydney Roosters in a controversial top-of-the table clash to maintain their firm hold on the NRL minor premiership.

Storm edge Roosters on controversial penalty try

Storm edge Roosters on controversial penalty try

The competition-leading Storm kept their four-point buffer, needing just one more win from their remaining three matches to secure the JJ Giltinan Shield.

Second-rower Joe Stimson, in his debut NRL season, was the man of the moment, scoring in the 77th minute for his team to regain the match-winning lead.

The Roosters hit the front for the first time in the match four minutes earlier thanks to a Luke Keary field goal.

But in typical Storm fashion, the match was far from over.

Cooper Cronk attempted a field goal that was charged down by Connor Watson but Stimson couldn't be stopped close to the line in the ensuing play.

It was a fitting end to a pulsating contest despite being played in steady rain at AAMI Park.

The Storm celebrate. Image: Getty

The Roosters proved their own worst enemy in the first half, on the wrong end of a 9-3 penalty count which had them trailing 10-6.

Melbourne's lead was out to 12-6 until the 61st match when Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell slotted a superb conversion of Mitch Aubusson's sideline try that levelled the score at 12-12.

That opportunity came when Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu took a kick and then attempted to hurdle two Roosters players, giving away a penalty and ending up on report.

Vunivalu was also involved in a contentious refereeing decision in the first half when the bunker awarded the Storm a penalty try, ruling that Vunivalu had been taken out by Mitchell in the race to the tryline.

However Vunivalu was still 2-3 metres from the try line when he was taken out, with commentators blowing up over the contentious call.

"It wasn't a penalty try, under no circumstances," said Greg Alexander.

"Latrell Mitchell should have been penalised, probably sent to the sin-bin but how could they be sure that Vunivalu was going to pick that ball up?"

"No way in the world was it a penalty try," added Michael Ennis.


Back To Top