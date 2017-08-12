Melbourne have snatched a 16-13 win over the Sydney Roosters in a controversial top-of-the table clash to maintain their firm hold on the NRL minor premiership.

Storm edge Roosters on controversial penalty try

The competition-leading Storm kept their four-point buffer, needing just one more win from their remaining three matches to secure the JJ Giltinan Shield.

Second-rower Joe Stimson, in his debut NRL season, was the man of the moment, scoring in the 77th minute for his team to regain the match-winning lead.

The Roosters hit the front for the first time in the match four minutes earlier thanks to a Luke Keary field goal.

But in typical Storm fashion, the match was far from over.

Cooper Cronk attempted a field goal that was charged down by Connor Watson but Stimson couldn't be stopped close to the line in the ensuing play.

It was a fitting end to a pulsating contest despite being played in steady rain at AAMI Park.

The Roosters proved their own worst enemy in the first half, on the wrong end of a 9-3 penalty count which had them trailing 10-6.

Melbourne's lead was out to 12-6 until the 61st match when Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell slotted a superb conversion of Mitch Aubusson's sideline try that levelled the score at 12-12.

That opportunity came when Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu took a kick and then attempted to hurdle two Roosters players, giving away a penalty and ending up on report.

Vunivalu was also involved in a contentious refereeing decision in the first half when the bunker awarded the Storm a penalty try, ruling that Vunivalu had been taken out by Mitchell in the race to the tryline.

However Vunivalu was still 2-3 metres from the try line when he was taken out, with commentators blowing up over the contentious call.

"It wasn't a penalty try, under no circumstances," said Greg Alexander.

"Latrell Mitchell should have been penalised, probably sent to the sin-bin but how could they be sure that Vunivalu was going to pick that ball up?"

"No way in the world was it a penalty try," added Michael Ennis.