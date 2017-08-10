A Queensland rugby league great has lashed out at Jarryd Hayne as rumours continue to swirl about his coach's future.

NRL great slams 'selfish' Hayne

Neil Henry is well-and-truly under the pump after the Titans copped back-to-back thrashings in recent weeks.

However Origin great Justin Hodges reckons it's the palyers who should be shouldering the blame, pointing the finger at Hayne.

The $1.2 million per season player drew particular criticism from Hodges over a massive blunder against the Broncos last week.

With the game still 0-0 and the Titans in brilliant attacking position, Hayne inexplicably attempted a chip and chase on the first tackle despite Gold Coast being given six-again.

The ball went dead to hand the Broncos a seven-tackle set, leading to the start of an impressive 54-0 thrashing.

"At first I gave him the benfit of the doubt," Hodges said on Fox Sports on Wednesday night. "He probably didn't know it was the first tackle."

"But everyone around him and everyone in the stands knew.

"It's a bit of a selfish play."

Hayne is at the centre of Henry's woes as Titans coach after reports emerged that Henry never wanted to sign the former Eels superstar.

And Henry did not dismiss speculation it was the Titans' board - not him - who wanted to sign Hayne.

Asked whether it was true he did not want to recruit him, Henry said: "To sign high-profile players is a collective decision and I will leave it at that.

"It's not for me to comment on how we go about how we sign any player really - I will leave it at that."

Henry accepted his future would be questioned after their Brisbane capitulation preceded the loss of a major jersey sponsor.

Aquis will cut ties with the Titans at season's end, amid reports it had been contracted to Gold Coast until 2021.

"Things fall with the head coach. That is the nature of the game and I accept that," Henry said.

"But we all agree that it was not a good performance at all. We accept that and now we have to react to it."

with AAP