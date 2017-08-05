Joey perfectly predicts upcoming play

Andrew Johns has proven once again his unrivalled knowledge of rugby league with a scarily accurate prediction during the Bulldogs, Eels game on Friday night.

Andrew Johns perfectly predicts upcoming play

With the Dogs down 14 points late in the contest, and Parramatta showing a condensed defence, Johns urged producers to "get a high shot" during his commentary.

"You see defensively, they’re defending half the field," Johns said.

"If they can somehow generate a kick to the corner …"

Before Johns can even finish his sentence, Josh Reynolds kicks the ball to the corner for Josh Jackson to field.

Joey, take a bow.

The eighth immortal recently made headlines with a passionate response to the NSW Blues game plan after Game II of this year's Origin series.

Johns let rip after the 18-16 loss, blasting "the dumbest half of football NSW have played" that blew a deserved 16-6 halftime lead at ANZ Stadium.