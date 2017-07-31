Gorden Tallis has slammed Adam Blair after the Broncos forward inadvertently caused Andrew McCullough's season-ending knee injury.

Tallis blasts Blair over teammate's season-ending injury

The Broncos' worst fears were confirmed on Sunday, as scans revealed McCullough had injured both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in Friday night's loss to Parramatta.

McCullough was chasing through on a Michael Jennings kick when Blair tried to take out the Eels centre.

However Blair largely missed Jennings and collided with McCullough, Blair's upper body landing on his teammate's leg and bending his knee backwards.

Former Broncos captain Tallis has since taken aim at Blair, saying "the footy gods have come back to punish" him.

"Adam Blair has put a real dent in Brisbane's premiership campaign," Tallis wrote in a column for Fairfax, labelling Blair's attempted hit on Jennings a "cheap shot".

It's not the first time Tallis has hit out at Blair, calling him "one of the dirtiest players in the NRL" last year.

The injury is a serious hit to Wayne Bennett's men, given McCullough's reliable service out of dummy-half.

The 27-year-old has set up five tries this season and is second in the NRL for average tackles (44.8).

Regular halfback Ben Hunt is set to switch to hooker for the rest of the year, with Kodi Nikorima expected to take over as halfback.

with AAP