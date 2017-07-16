Lussick slammed for 'dog act' on Woods

Manly prop Darcy Lussick has drawn the ire of Wests Tigers fans with an unsavoury act on opposite number Aaron Woods.
Lussick gave away a penalty in Manly's win over the Tigers on Sunday when he pulled Woods's hair.
Lussick clearly grabbed a handful of Woods's hair and dragged him down to the ground by his head, much to the anger of Woods.
"That's silly stuff from Lussick," Greg Alexander said in commentary.
Tigers fans also took to social media to slam the Manly forward:
Lussick can accept a $1350 fine with an early guilty plea for the contrary conduct charge over the incident.