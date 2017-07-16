Manly prop Darcy Lussick has drawn the ire of Wests Tigers fans with an unsavoury act on opposite number Aaron Woods.

Lussick slammed for 'dog act' on Woods

Lussick gave away a penalty in Manly's win over the Tigers on Sunday when he pulled Woods's hair.

Lussick clearly grabbed a handful of Woods's hair and dragged him down to the ground by his head, much to the anger of Woods.

"That's silly stuff from Lussick," Greg Alexander said in commentary.

Tigers fans also took to social media to slam the Manly forward:

Darcy Lussick gotta be one of the dumbest I've seen play — Kun Dadul (@kdadul94) July 16, 2017

Darcy Lussick, a bit of old fashioned 80s style grubbery there #NRLManlyTigers — Gavin (@ernieoz) July 16, 2017

Lussick should be sent to the bin for that. That was intentional. — Dave's Labyrinth (@sootster) July 16, 2017

Lussick must have them covered in dumbness/minutes played — Ryan (@Eagleeyedkiwi) July 16, 2017

Lussick can accept a $1350 fine with an early guilty plea for the contrary conduct charge over the incident.