Gold Coast coach Neil Henry has urged star centre Konrad Hurrell to learn to deal with his frustration after acting out in the Titans' 16-point NRL loss to South Sydney.

Konrad Hurrell in epic referee blow-up

The Titans were leading 14-6 midway through the first half on Friday when the game turned after Hurrell remonstrated with the referee following a contentious knock-on call.

The Rabbitohs scored in the ensuing set before running away with the game after halftime.

While Henry admitted the knock-on was a 50-50 call, he addressed the incident with Hurrell after the match and said the team needed to deal with adversity better.

"I had a word to him. He was heated about it. He thought he was unfairly treated, but at the end of the day, decisions are made," Henry said.

"And when he reacted like that, it warranted that penalty for that as well. He needs to learn from that and not be frustrated. It was very frustrating for him.

"He puts a lot of energy into trying to get the team forward and carries the ball well. But at the end of the day we have to control our possession."

In a Titans side missing 11 first graders due to State of Origin and injury, Hurrell was easily one of the Titans' best in a losing effort, racking up a game-high 195 metres and six tackle busts.

He also made three errors, however, was penalised twice, and missed six tackles.

Skipper Ryan James, who had to hold Hurrell from approaching referee Ashley Klein after the try, also said the centre needed to keep his emotions in check.

"He thought he was hard done by. I said what I could say to him, I talked to the ref and he said it was what he decided at the time and there's not much he can do about it," James said.

"The ref's not going to change his mind.

"He got over it at halftime and he's one of those players where if he's running hard and getting us that go-forward, he's playing excellent for us. He was doing it tonight."