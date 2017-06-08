A quick word on Origin II team selections, which will be made on Monday.

7th Tackle: Super Cooper to guard JT

We’re suddenly in a parallel universe, with NSW entirely settled on its winning line-up and Queensland under immense pressure to make changes and square the series.

There’s been an enormous push for boom Cowboy Coen Hess to get a start at just 20 years of age.

MORE 7th TACKLE:

Mullen's hamstring pain in vain

Civil war looms in the corridors of Belmore

Sharks knock back Maloney upgrade request

How Fifita almost missed out on MOM again

Booze the tonic for dodgy dogs

No Green grass for Kiwis

It was more than interesting to hear him personally hose down the hype following Saturday night’s win over the Titans, admitting he was “not ready” for Origin.

The Cowboys certainly share that view – they have huge concerns over the youngster’s defensive capabilities at present.

The casting vote could well lie with Cowboys captain Johnathon Thurston, who is expected to recover from his shoulder injury in time for Game Two.

Likely to be targeted deluxe after a long lay-off, Thurston will need protection on Queensland’s left edge.

If he has concerns over Hess’s ability to the job, we’d imagine Cowboys teammate Gavin Cooper – who rides shot gun with him every week – will be the man for the job.

Cooper made his debut for the Maroons in Game Three last year and stood-up to the occasion.

Jarrod Wallace looks certain to be picked over Nate Myles, while Justin O’Neill appears to have done his dash after an unhappy night out wide.

The decision between Billy Slater and Valentine Holmes is still a tight one.

Some close to the Queensland team believe club influences played a huge role in keeping Slater out of the 17 for Game One.