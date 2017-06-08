7th Tackle: Rebel ticket to overthrow Bulldogs board?

After almost a decade of peace, Belmore is on the verge of succumbing to old divisions of internal turmoil as a group of former players and officials plot to overthrow the current board.

7th Tackle: Dogs of civil war

We can reveal preparations to form a rebel ticket to challenge chairman Ray Dib at next February’s elections are well advanced.

They held an initial meeting two Fridays ago over spring rolls and dim sums at Chinese restaurant in Cronulla, and talks have escalated since.

The club’s Old Boys’ group is believed to be close to throwing its support behind the movement, believing the current regime has lost touch with tradition.

A seminal moment will come early next month, with hundreds of former players invited to a reunion at Canterbury Leagues Club.

No doubt, the current political climate will be a hot topic.

Dib has enjoyed a relatively stable term at the top. His only hiccup came four years ago, when former board member Paul Dunn unsuccessfully challenged him at the ballot box.

Dib can rightfully point to financial clout as a reason to stay in power. When it comes to attracting third party sponsorship, the Bulldogs are unrivalled in Sydney.

But he can’t deny the past nine months has been calamitous.

And the coming months could be even more so as Canterbury desperately tries to reshape its 2018 roster after taking an ambitious punt on the salary cap.