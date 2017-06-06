Bulldogs fans fume over Hasler no-show

Furious Bulldogs supporters have taken to social media to slam Des Hasler who failed to show up at a fan forum after the drubbing against Penrith.

The Canterbury coach was scheduled to meet fans outside the club's Belmore heaquarters on Sunday evening in the wake of the 38-0 mauling by the Panthers.

Hasler told the Daily Telegraph that the reason for his no-show came down to media commitments and injuries, and the coach passed on his apologies to fans.

But that didn't stop the torrent of opposition on social media towards the Bulldogs mentor, following the club's equal-largest defeat under his watch.

On paper, the @NRL_Bulldogs are the better side, yet we're getting flogged. Can Des Hasler seriously assume the coaching role after today? — Adam Houda (@LawyerAdamHouda) June 4, 2017

We shouldnt boycott.we should turn up with a 100m long banner to the tune of #Des Hasler & Ray Dib get out from the Holy Grail of Belmore" — Eva (@evatlak) June 5, 2017

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs: Let's take a stand to sack Des Hasler - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/jSCirlVR7s via @ChangeAUS — mitch_1 (@mitch_bulldogs) June 4, 2017

Bulldogs Chairman Ray Dib said fans were entitled to vent their frustration and offered to take some of the heat off his under-fire coach.

"The buck stops with me," Dib said.

"I'm the chairman and I'll wear it. Everyone's emotional. We're not winning games and I get that.

"The old boys are causing some rumblings in the background but they are entitled to have a voice. The same with the fans and the members. Anyone who pays to go the football is entitled to an opinion. They invest in the club."

Dib also defended Hasler for failing to show up to the fan forum on time.

"Des got there late and I told him it was finishing up," Dib said.

"He was happy to go in there and he never avoids those things.

"He was doing media and medical reports at the ground and that's why he was late."

The explanation offered by the club has done little to appease fans though, with many throwing up the possibility of boycotting Monday's match against the St George-Illawarra Dragons at ANZ Stadium in protest.