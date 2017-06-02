More NRL stars are out of their club's matches this weekend, following news Roosters halfback Mitchell Pearce has been sidelined with concussion.

NRL clubs hit hard as Origin injuries stack up

Pearce left the field early in the second half in NSW's State of Origin win after being knocked out by Queensland centre Will Chambers.

"The doctor assessed him last night and he won't be playing. He'll have to go through the concussion protocol but the symptoms are there," Roosters coach Trent Robinson said on Friday.

Pearce conceded he didn't remember all of New South Wales Blues' stunning State of Origin victory over Queensland Maroons after the hit in the Blues' 28-4 win in Brisbane.

The Sydney Roosters half-back was forced off 11 minutes into the second half, having taken a heavy blow to the head in a high tackle from Will Chambers, who has been fined by the NRL judiciary.

"I don't remember a whole lot, bits and pieces," Pearce told reporters after the match.

"[I'm] a little dizzy, I feel alright. I feel a bit seasick, which was what I was feeling last night. I haven't had too many concussions in my career and it got me good."

Benji Marshall will again fill the Brisbane five-eighth spot vacated by Anthony Milford for Saturday's clash with the Roosters.

Milford has failed to recover from a head knock suffered in Queensland's big State of Origin defeat.

Veteran playmaker Marshall returned from a wrist injury against the Warriors last week for his second game of the season with Milford in Origin camp

Utility Kodi Nikorima was out of the selection frame due to a shoulder injury from the 28-10 loss in Auckland.

Milford's Maroons teammates Matt Gillett, Darius Boyd, Sam Thaiday and Corey Oates will line up for the Broncos against the Roosters at Allianz Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manly veteran Nate Myles has all but been ruled out of Sunday's match against Canberra after suffering an elbow injury for the Maroons.

Scans on Thursday confirmed the Maroons prop had torn a ligament in his elbow, but is likely to be available for selection in game two of the series in Sydney.

"If it was a semi-final type game on Sunday, he'd put his hand up to play. He's not happy about it but I've got to think about the club and we've got a five-day turnaround after this," Barrett said on Friday.

North Queensland coach Paul Green confirmed centre Justin O'Neill will miss Saturday's clash with Gold Coast after being concussed in the second half at Suncorp Stadium.

Under the NRL's concussion protocol, O'Neill has to wait at least six days before playing again, having failed a concussion test in the wake of a tackle by NSW opponent Jarryd Hayne late in Wednesday Origin opener.

"It's part of playing footy this time of the year, you've always got that extra risk involved when they're playing Origin," Green said.