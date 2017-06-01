Melbourne have exposed an ambiguity in the NRL's judiciary code that will allow centre Will Chambers to play against Newcastle on Friday.

Chambers bizarrely escapes ban for brutal hit on Pearce

Chambers was charged with a grade-one careless high tackle over the hit that left Mitchell Pearce concussed in the State of Origin series opener on Wednesday night.

The charge usually attracts a fine, however as it was the third indiscretion from Chambers this season it was originally deemed he was ineligible for a financial penalty and faced a one-match ban.

However the Storm argued that the code's wording meant the ruling should only be implemented after a third conviction was recorded - and that Chambers had so far only been found guilty twice this season and a financial penalty was still available.

Chambers copped a $1100 fine for a contrary conduct incident in round one, and was also suspended for one match for a shoulder charge in round six.

The NRL's fines provision was brought in at the start of this season, and Chambers is the only player to have reached the third strike.

It's understood the NRL will now update the code to clarify the area.

Meanwhile North Queensland's Michael Morgan has accepted an early guilty plea for his dangerous throw on David Klemmer, and is free to play the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Nate Myles and Boyd Cordner also escaped being charged for questionable incidents.