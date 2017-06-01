Maroons players and fans were left fuming after Blues captain Boyd Cordner escaped punishment for an apparent 'chicken wing' tackle on Nate Myles.

Cordner gets away with chicken wing on Myles

New South Wales were 28-4 up in the second half when the incident occurred which left Myles lying on the ground in agony.

CHEAP SHOT: Fans slam Myles for Hayne face rake

BRUTAL KO: Pearce's Origin ends after massive hit

Cordner had hold of the 31-year-old's left arm as he came over the top in the tackle, causing the big prop's arm to bend back dangerously.

The Blues captain, who would argue that the motion wasn't deliberate, immediately put his hand up to signal for a trainer to come to the aid of Myles.

The on-field referees didn't see anything in the incident to warant a penalty and Cordner was not charged by the match review committee.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters agreed with the call but admitted Myles was lucky to walk away relatively unscathed.

"His arm's still attached to his body, I don't know how but it is," Walters told reporters.

"He's a bit sore in there but that's footy, that's Origin.

"I don't think there was any intent (on Cordner's part) with anything, that's just the way his arm went.

"It looked pretty painful.

Myles was also perhaps fortunate not to be charged by the match review committee after appearing to rake the face of Jarryd Hayne in the 20th minute.